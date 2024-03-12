2 children hospitalized after fentanyl overdose at daycare in Duplin County, officials say

By WTVD Staff

KENANSVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) — Two kids were hospitalized after a potential fentanyl overdose at a Duplin County daycare.

It happened at Lou Anna’s Childcare Center in Kenansville.

Duplin deputies said the kids were given candy by an employee, which was later thought to be fentanyl pills.

The two kids were treated and released from the hospital.

The daycare is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

