Crescent Township house explosion and fire leaves 2 dead and levels home; Pittsburgh-area responders rush to scene as smoke billows into sky

By Heather Lang and Garrett Behanna

Click here for updates on this story

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two people have died following a massive house explosion in Crescent Township that could be heard and felt for miles in Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

“It was complete devastation when we first arrived on scene,” Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew Tomer said.

The explosion was first reported at 8:54 a.m. on Riverview Road in Crescent Township, Allegheny County. Multiple units from several municipalities responded to the scene, along with natural gas workers.

“Severe, absolutely extreme,” Chief Tomer said. “I know the reports that the explosion was heard and felt throughout all of Crescent, Moon, into Robinson, across the river. It was a decent size explosion.”

Heavy black smoke was seen billowing into the sky a short time later. The home’s foundation and hillside were on fire when firefighters arrived at the scene.

“We all felt and heard the explosion,” Chef Tomer said. “Instantly, a column of white smoke up in the air, followed by a thick column of black smoke.”

A man and a woman have died in the explosion, Chief Tomer said. So far, no other injuries have been reported.

The home where the explosion happened is leveled down to its foundation. Two other homes nearby have been damaged, Chief Tomer said.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal and the ATF are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Columbia Gas crews are also on the scene; however, a spokesperson said their company did not serve the home involved. Instead, they said the home that exploded was served by a private gas well on the property.

Chief Tomer said both the gas well and a propane well have been secured.

“The private gas well was secured by a gas company rep that was in the area and then the propane tanks that are on site were also secured. Other than that, there’s no other utilities up in that area,” he said. “The power was secured to the initial explosion building.”

Columbia Gas said their crews stayed at the scene to help emergency officials.

In their statement, the spokesperson said, “Our thoughts are with those impacted by the incident.”

Allegheny County Emergency Services is also on the scene to help first responders. The explosion happened in a remote location and officials are asking the public to stay out of the area.

In addition to first responders from Crescent Township, officials from Moon Township, Sewickley and Ambridge emergency workers were all called to the scene.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.