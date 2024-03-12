Fairfield school resource officer arrested for inappropriate texts with 2 students

By Daniel Macht

FAIRFIELD, California (KCRA) — A Fairfield school resource officer was arrested after allegations that he was exchanging inappropriate text messages and photos with two female students under age 18.

The Fairfield Police Department said that after parents of a student alerted them about the allegations on Friday the department requested an independent investigation by the Solano County District Attorney’s Major Crimes Task Force.

Officer James Louis, who works at Rodriguez High School, was booked into the Solano County Jail on Saturday. He has been put on administrative leave.

Louis faces charges that include sending, distributing or exhibiting harmful or obscene material to a minor, contacting or communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime and knowingly transporting, duplicating or possessing child pornography or other material with the intent to distribute or show it to others.

“This department holds our officers and professional staff to a high standard of care, and we are simultaneously disappointed, infuriated, and saddened by this information,” the department said.

