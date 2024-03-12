Mother accused of letting 4-year-old son starve to death in Wilmington

By WPVI Staff

WILMINGTON, Delware (WPVI) — A mother has been charged with murder by abuse after allegedly letting her 4-year-old son die of starvation, police say.

Mercedes Ferguson, 30, of Wilmington, Delaware was taken into custody on Monday and is being held on $1 million cash bail.

New Castle County police say the investigation began after a 911 call was made from a home in the unit block of Court Drive at 1:24 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2023.

Police say the call was in reference to CPR being performed on the 4-year-old.

Officers and paramedics responded to the home where first aid was provided, but the child was ultimately pronounced dead.

The child’s body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, which ruled the death was homicide through starvation.

Police obtained an arrest warrant late last week after reviewing the case with the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, and Ferguson was arrested on Monday.

