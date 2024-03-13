Hospital employee arrested after loaded guns and ammunition found inside his backpack

By Malcolm Shields

Click here for updates on this story

VERO BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — An employee at an Indian River County medical facility was arrested.

According to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office records, Christopher R. Webb was arrested on March 7 and charged with exposure of sexual organs and introduction of a firearm into a hospital/mental health facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, Webb was served an arrest warrant at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital for the exposure offense.

During the process of searching Webb’s personal items, two black firearms were discovered in a backpack that belonged to Webb.

Both weapons were loaded. Along with the firearms, three boxes of ammunition, 10 additional loaded magazines and a magazine ammunition speed loader were discovered.

During an interview with law enforcement, Webb, who said he had been an employee at the facility for 9 ½ years, allegedly confirmed he violated the facility’s no gun and gun paraphernalia policy because Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital was a mental health intake facility.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.