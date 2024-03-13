Man bitten by crocodile after boat capsized in Florida park

By Chelsea Robinson

HOMESTEAD, Florida (WESH) — A man has been hospitalized after being attacked by a crocodile in Everglades National Park.

According to the National Park Service, rangers were called to the Flamingo Marina in Everglades National Park just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said a 68-year-old man capsized his recreational sailboat and was trying to swim to shore when he was seen going underwater.

Park rangers helped the man from the water and treated him for a laceration on his leg that was believed to be a crocodile bite.

The man was hospitalized and was stable upon arrival.

“Rangers and park biologists are continuing to investigate the incident and monitor the suspected crocodile, which is easily identifiable,” NPS wrote in a statement.

The American crocodile is a federally threatened species that closely resembles the American alligator. Visitors were reminded to stay alert and exercise caution when in the area.

