Suspect accused of kidnapping, torturing and holding therapist hostage for hours pleads guilty

By Caleb Califano

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Tzvi Allswang entered an open guilty plea Tuesday morning for multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, and several counts of sexual battery.

The decision on his sentencing is left to the judge, with potential penalties ranging from a minimum of 50 years to life imprisonment.

The charges stem from an incident in 2022 when Allswang held his therapist hostage in a bedroom closet at his parents’ home in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, he prevented her from leaving, physically restrained her, and disabled her phone by putting it in airplane mode.

During the next 15 hours, the therapist was beaten and sexually assaulted. The situation ended when Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies entered the home, shooting Allswang in the head after he held the therapist at knifepoint and refused to comply with their orders.

Allswang’s sentencing is scheduled for May 31. He will remain in Palm Beach County Jail until then.

