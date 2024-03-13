Woman fighting for her life after brutal attack by robbers at Commerce beauty store

By Carlos Granda

COMMERCE, California (KABC) — The manager of a Commerce beauty store is fighting for her life after she was brutally attacked by a group of robbers last week.

Marlene Sandoval, 32, was trying to stop four women from taking several items from the business. Surveillance video shows when she was pushed, beaten and slammed to the ground outside the store.

Since then, Sandoval has been in the intensive care unit and is in critical condition. Her father said she suffered trauma and two heart attacks, and will need a heart transplant.

“I can’t sleep. I can’t concentrate on the everyday things I have to do because I’m worried about my little daughter,” Sandoval’s father Enrique Sandoval told Eyewitness News.

The assault happened last Wednesday at M Beauty, located near Whittier Boulevard and Hoefner Avenue.

The four female suspects fled in a white car.

Daniel Min, the owner of the beauty store, said he is stunned at such a brutal attack. He has seen so many stores targeted and feels the thieves need to be punished.

“This isn’t how California used to be. I think our state’s judicial system definitely needs to change,” he said. “How the DA prosecutes these individuals should definitely be more aggressive and put these people where they’re supposed to be, like in jail.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the victim’s family to help with what could be very high medical expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

