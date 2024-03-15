Controversy over local author who read his book at Catholic elementary school

By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose

Click here for updates on this story

BEAL CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — Controversy began at a mid-Michigan school surrounding an author who came there to read a book.

The mid-Michigan author shared his story with TV5.

“[Defamed] myself in doing that. And just literally drug me under the mud,” said Mt. Pleasant native Dominic Thrasher.

The mid-Michigan author is feeling mistreated after accepting an invitation to read his children’s book to a preschool class last week.

“I hate that this situation has put a damper on something that has been bringing me so much joy,” Thrasher said.

He wrote “The Adventures of Cece and the Sheriff: Country (Fur) Cousins,” a story of two dogs who are best friends. He read it to children at St. Joseph the Worker School in Beal City.

That’s where the story ended until a post appeared on Facebook by St. Joseph the Worker priest Father Tom Held.

“Basically, made me look like I was a predator or an ex-convict,” Thrasher said.

Held found out Thrasher was an openly gay man and issued an apology to the school parents in the post, adding he would implement a more thorough vetting process for outside speakers.

“Nobody — unless this happens to you — do you really know what it feels like for somebody to go after your character like he did,” Thrasher said.

But the apology post was met with outrage, with people coming out in support of Thrasher.

The reaction was deja vu for Thrasher who said something similar happened to him 12 years ago.

“Last time I was disinvited to give the commencement speech at my alma mater because I’m an openly gay man. They never read my speech, nothing. Why? Because I don’t need to talk about being gay. I am gay. Like I am gay, that’s a small, tiny bit of who I am,” he said.

Thrasher took to social media to thank those who support him, that support coming as he battles amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“That part’s incredible. Like I couldn’t, I never expected to have the reaction that I’ve had. It’s been wonderful and amazing,” he said.

He’s calling for change within the Catholic Church, saying one’s sexuality should not warrant attacks on their character and noting that even Pope Francis approved blessings of same-sex couples.

As his health deteriorates, he plans to continue reading his books to youth, sharing his talents, and leaving behind a legacy of inspiration.

“I don’t have a lot of time left. So, I want to spend what time I have left sharing the love and passion I have for creating and inspiring people and trying to spread the word for people to just truly live. Be unapologetically you,” Thrasher said.

TV5 reached out to Held for comment, and the Saginaw Catholic Diocese sent the following statement in his defense:

“St. Joseph the Worker School recently had a guest visit a classroom to read to children during March Reading Month. The guest was warmly welcomed and treated with respect. Several days after the visit, the pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish was contacted by school parents and parishioners who expressed concerns about the guest’s civil union, which is contrary to the Catholic Church’s teaching on human sexuality and marriage. The pastor appropriately responded to those concerns within the parish community in a way that recognized the guest’s privacy.

Our Catholic Faith respects the dignity of every person. The Church teaches we are all created in the image and likeness of God and called to love one another. With that love comes our obligation to uphold and live the teachings of the Catholic Faith, individually and within our institutions.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.