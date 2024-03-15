Man gifts a local family a PS5 following the theft of their last one

By Asya Lawrence

GRAND LEDGE, Michigan (WSYM) — Last week we introduced you to 10 year old Ambekia who was devastated by the theft of his PS5 from his previous Grand Ledge home

“I was just in shock”

Thursday he was shocked again….But this time for a good reason

“When the story broke I was just like I have to help. It’s in my nature I didn’t even think about it I just told my wife we have to help him” Jason Mays said.

Jason Mays is a Grand Ledge community member and was disappointed to hear about the theft of a young boys beloved game console

“Why steal something from a kid? I have kids myself so I know how heartbroken they would feel if this happened to them” he said

This prompted him to reach out to the family with an offer that they say was extremely selfless

All leading up to this surprise moment for Ambekia as he returned from school Thursday afternoon

“Wow this is crazy” “No that’s not crazy this is crazy!”

Gifts from a kind stranger

“A charging station, a John Cena figure, another controller, a $100 dollar play station gift card, a dual controller” Ambekia listed

Making for a surreal moment

“We’re here this is real don’t pinch yourself too hard” Mays joked. Neither one of them will ever forget

“I want you to know that there are good people in the world…. What happened to you should’ve never happened……… I’m getting emotional because I have kids myself……” Mays said.

Giving Jason Mays the chance to show little Ambekia that when you do good…. Good things will come to you

“I don’t even know what to say but if someone does something nice for you then maybe you can repay them or surprise them like he did for me” Ambekia said.

