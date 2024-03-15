Nearly 7,000 gift cards found in stolen car in South Carolina, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Two men were arrested after deputies in South Carolina found nearly 7,000 gift cards in a stolen car.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped the car Wednesday on South Fraser Street.

Inside the stolen vehicle, deputies said they found bags of gift cards from Walmart stores in other states.

Deputies said they recovered nine cloth bags from the vehicle containing 6,900 gift cards of various denominations for Apple, Google Play, Steam, Xbox, and Razer Gold with a redemption value of $13,800.

Deputies also seized a bag of small tools, razor blades and glue, as well as a laptop computer.

Longwen Li, 32, of Monterey Park, California, and Fuging Lin, 36, who were in the car, are being held on charges of receiving stolen goods.

Authorities said they are both wanted for questioning in Florida regarding the gift cards.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.