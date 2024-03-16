‘It boils your blood’: Dog shot in drive-by shooting in Flint

By James Felton and Hannah Mose

GENESEE CO., Michigan (WNEM) — A dog was shot, and a home was riddled with bullets, and it wasn’t even the right house targeted by the drive-shooter in Genesee County.

TV5 has learned the dog, Sampson, was at his home in Flint when it was shot up on Wednesday night, March 13, and several bullets hit him.

“Very lucky dog actually,” said Tom Ferstl, the owner of Ferstl Veterinary Hospital in Millington.

He spoke with TV5 after getting permission from the dog’s owners, and he said Sampson was brought in Wednesday night after being hit several times when his home in Flint was the target of a drive-by shooting.

“Left side of the neck, the right hind leg, under the neck, a wound on the chest. And when I examined the mouth, he had a bullet in the left inside cheek,” Ferstl said.

He said the owners told him it was the wrong house because another home close by was shot up later. It was a mistake that Sampson had to pay for.

Ferstl said the dog is in good spirits.

“Just a trooper really. He showed no signs of pain. He held the one leg up from the bruising from the wound, from the shot in the left hind leg. But just a really sweet dog, really,” he said.

He has been caring for animals for 48 years, and he said incidents like these always get to him.

“It boils your blood,” he said.

Ferstl said Sampson is already walking without a limp and is eating and drinking.

Sampson’s surgery to remove some of the bullets is scheduled to take place on Friday or possibly Saturday.

