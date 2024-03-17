61-year-old hiker found dead at base of cliff

By Noor Shami and Julia Lopez

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The body of a 61-year-old solo hiker was found by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Saturday afternoon at Horsetail Falls.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said a group of friends reported the woman had not returned from her planned hike at Oneonta Falls. The caller said they found the hiker’s car in the parking lot at Horsetail Falls Trailhead.

At midnight, authorities said a rapid response search team went out to look for the hiker through the night.

Gresham Police Department also helped look for the woman, using drones to search the vast area.

The sheriff’s office said the hiker did not have her cell phone with her, making it impossible to find her location through cell tower pings.

Authorities said additional crews came together Saturday morning to continue the search. By about 10 a.m., more than 50 people were involved with the search, using tracking dogs and drones.

At about 12:30 p.m., the hiker’s body was found at the bottom of a cliff near Horsetail Falls Trailhead.

The medical examiner’s office has taken custody of the hiker’s remains and will determine the official cause of death.

