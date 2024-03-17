Man falls to his death from causeway drawbridge, witnesses say

By Samantha Sosa, Ruben Rosario

POMPANO BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A Pompano Beach drawbridge was shut down for hours after, witnesses said, a man was killed.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting an investigation that locked the Northeast 14th Street Causeway drawbridge on Saturday after the man fell to his death.

“They’ve been there for five hours,” said an area resident.

Neighbors watched anxiously as several fire rescue crews, BSO deputies and the medical examiner spent the afternoon on the bridge. First responders were seen speaking with the bridgetender and other witnesses.

Neighbors said the bridge was already up when the incident happened.

“I talked to the witness, and he said what I just told you, that the gentleman just walked right past him, went under the gate and fell over,” said an area resident.

It remains unclear why the person continued walking. It appears that when he fell, he landed on the apparatus.

People who have lived in the area for years were left in shock.

“I’ve never seen this before, and it’s really sad,” said an area resident.

BSO detectives said there is no foul play suspected pending an autopsy by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.

