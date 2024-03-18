Colorado ski resorts rack up big numbers from snowstorm

By Spencer Wilson

LOVELAND, Colorado (KCNC) — After a massive snowstorm blanked Colorado with heavy snow, the ski resorts up in the high country are happy to add to their snowpack, some more than others.

While Eldora, Loveland, and Arapahoe Basin were all forced to close on Thursday because of the snow and the travel issues it created, they also boasted huge snow total bumps afterward, with Eldora being the clear winner with around 48 inches gained.

Loveland and Arapahoe Basin were closer to 18-19, and even resorts like Copper which did not get dumped on, still posted a nice fresh layer of powder, rounding out around 8 inches.

“Skiing a mountain that has good snow is basically what you always chase,” Embla Weibring, skiing at Copper on Sunday told your reporter in the mountains Spencer Wilson. “It gives you such a great feeling and adrenaline rush.”

Skiers and riders Sunday said they were still finding pockets of powder if they looked hard enough, but were hungry for more.

“It kinda feels like you are floating and it is so smooth and flowy,” Weibring said. “It is also really satisfying so it is something you want to keep chasing.”

Valerie Webster also skiing at Copper, said her family needed to wait out the bad conditions along I-70, hoping to drive on dry highway and avoid the major traffic holds seen right after and during the storm.

“We would have probably come earlier in the week had it not been for that,” Webster laughed.

While the forecast can always change, there’s potential again for snow in the high country coming up. Keep your eyes on the road conditions if you’re looking to take advantage of some of that fresh powder.

