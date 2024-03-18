Pair of pilots are using their passion for aviation, animals to save lives

By Abby Dodge

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A pair of pilots from the Kansas City area are combining their passions for aviation and animals to save lives across the country.

Co-pilots Dave Ryser and Ari Buberman met in flight school. Now the pair spend their free time in the skies, rescuing animals.

“Just the nature of our careers, we’re not able to be home all the time and spend all that time with our family and animals so we decided to combine the two,” said Buberman. “Our career and our love of animals to do rescue missions and have a great time while doing it.”

This weekend the duo flew their first rescue mission. They took two chocolate labs from Missouri to Chicago.

“They were the best passengers one can ask for,” said Buberman. “They napped the whole time.”

The round-trip flight cost them $1,200. They are hoping financial help from the community can raise their missions to new heights.

“We do what we can with our own money,” Ryser said. “However, when it comes to aviation, aviation is not cheap.”

Ryser gives credit to his wife for crowdsourcing to fund their missions. They hope to use any donations to cover the cost of fuel while rescuing animals.

After dropping off the chocolate labs, Dave and Ari received a letter from the rescue they helped.

“It made us choke up, tear up a little bit,” Buberman said. “It’s one of those feelings where you feel very accomplished.”

The pair said they are already looking for the next opportunity to fly a rescue mission.

