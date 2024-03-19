Beginner’s luck: Olathe man snags world-record fish

By Gabe Swartz

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — An Olathe man opened paddlefish snagging season with a record-setting catch.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Chad Williams snagged a 164-pound, 13-ounce paddlefish at the Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday, March 17.

Not only did the fish break the previous state record of 140 pounds, it broke the previous world record of 164 pounds.

“I was lucky enough to get invited to go out snagging with friends,” Williams said. “I’d never been snagging before. Never seen a paddlefish — didn’t even know what it was!”

Williams said he thought he was weak and his body was aching when he reeled in the record-setting catch.

“I’m honestly still processing this whole thing,” Williams said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.