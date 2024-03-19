Game-worn Roberto Clemente jersey from 1960 World Series sells for $256K at auction

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A game-worn Roberto Clemente jersey from the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1960 World Series recently sold for over $256,000 at a Lelands auction.

During that season, Clemente batted .314 with 94 RBI, as the Pirates boasted a 95-59 record en route to the trophy.

The jersey features a gray vest-style button-front top that received a grade of ‘excellent’ from SGC, the second-highest grade attainable, according to a Lelands press release.

The Pirates would go on to beat the heavily favored New York Yankees in seven games to win their third World Series championship, capped off by Bill Mazeroski’s legendary walk-off home run to give the Pirates the 4-3 series victory.

