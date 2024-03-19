Skip to Content
VIDEO: Detroit police searching for man who set Tesla on fire in parking garage

By Sara Powers

    DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a man who was caught on video throwing a brick into the window of a car and then setting it on fire.

At 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, the man walked into a parking structure in the 70 block of W. Alexandrine St., threw a brick into the back window of a red 2023 Tesla and then left.

The suspect returned a short time later, poured accelerant into the Tesla, and set it on fire before running away from the area.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip online at DetroitRewards.tv.

