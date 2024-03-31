Man hid camera in woman’s apartment, filmed her getting undressed; police believe there could be more victims

By Madeleine Wright , Scott Jacobson , Marcella Baietto , Joe Brandt

Click here for updates on this story

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Pennsylvania man is facing criminal charges after police say he hid a camera in a woman’s apartment that recorded videos of her getting changed — and also of him getting in her bed.

Ryan Selleny, 27, is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, invasion of privacy and other charges, the Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a news release.

The investigation that led to his arrest began Sunday when a woman living in the Kingswood Apartments told police she found a phone plug charger that she did not recognize plugged into an outlet in her bedroom.

Rob D’Ovidio researched and taught high-tech crime at Drexel University. He said these sorts of devices are more accessible than ever.

“This stuff is widely available,” D’Ovidio said. “It’s smaller and smaller and once it’s placed you don’t even need to go back and retrieve it to get the footage. They’re Wi-Fi connected.”

Residents at Kingswood Apartments were shocked to find out there was a peeping Tom in their complex.

“I currently live alone, so it could have been me,” Sydnee McCosco said.

“I was really scared,” Hayler Hunter said. “I think it was terrifying with just being a girl living here as well. It’s scary.”

Detectives analyzed the device and found it was a hidden camera that had captured images and videos of the woman getting dressed and undressed — and of Selleny performing a lewd act while in the victim’s bed.

Selleny also allegedly stole some personal items from the woman, according to the release.

“My heart goes out for her and her family,” Hunter said. “It’s traumatizing.”

Police served a warrant at Selleny’s home on Thursday and are now warning the public that there could be more victims.

“Evidence collected at his apartment leads Detectives to believe that there are potentially several more victims of Selleny and this type of behavior may have been occurring for some time,” Upper Merion police said in a news release.

However, there are ways you can protect yourself D’Ovidio said.

“If you point your forward-facing camera on your cellphone and you darken the room, you’ll be able to pick up and see a red dot that indicates that there is an infrared lens there,” D’Ovidio said.

He also urged people to be aware this issue can also happen at hotels and Airbnbs.

Selleny was later arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after he was unable to post $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information should contact Upper Merion Police at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip on the Upper Merion Township police website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.