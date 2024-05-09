Skip to Content
Passport Fairs coming to Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho lawmakers are gearing up to host seven passport fairs around the gem state. 

U.s. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch along with U.S. Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcherare are partnering with the U.S. Department of State, to help Idahoans with their passport needs. Such as applying for one or renewing it. 

Both Idaho Falls and Pocatello were chosen to hold an event.

Idaho Falls passport fair will be on May 29th from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the College of Eastern Idaho.

Pocatello's will be held on May 30th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Idaho State University. 

For more information on how to enroll, click here

