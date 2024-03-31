No injuries after electric vehicle explodes inside garage

By Kasey Richardson

BOULDER, Colorado (KCNC) — No injuries were reported after an electric vehicle exploded inside a garage early Saturday morning.

At approximately 6:08 a.m., Boulder Fire-Rescue received a report from an alarm company and was called out to Emerald Road.

When fire crews arrived, they saw an electric vehicle that was inside the garage and smoking. When Boulder Fire-Rescue requested additional sources, the vehicle exploded inside the garage.

Boulder Fire-Rescue says everyone inside the home was safely evacuated and no one was injured while crews remained on the scene to ventilate the home after it was filled with smoke during the incident. All vehicles were also safely removed from the garage, according to the fire department.

The department says it will provide an update after its investigation that will reveal the cause of the fire.

