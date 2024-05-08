CTEC cuts ribbon on new greenhouse

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career and Technical Education Center has a new greenhouse.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning for Andy’s Greenhouse.

It will be used for FFA classes.

Bob Martin of Martin Brothers Farms donated the money to help make the greenhouse possible.

The Farm Bureau also donated money to help build it.

Students have been moving the plants into the greenhouse over the last few weeks.

The students and staff are excited since previously, they had to grow the plants inside the building.

This will now give them the chance to work in a more realistic environment.

“It’s crazy. Within a week they had already bloomed. They were so much greener. They were such happier plants," FFA student Trinly Wasia said.

If you want to help, plants are now available for purchase.

The greenhouse is located outside the CTEC building at 450 E. Street in Idaho Falls.