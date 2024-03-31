Woman with cancer puts out plea for help moving, gets immediate reply

By Shoshana Stahl

WOOD RIVER, Illinois (KMOV) — When a great health challenge hit, a Metro East woman turned to social media for help.

Gina Harper was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer in January.

“I’m a fighter so I’m going to keep fighting,” Harper said.

After getting that life-changing diagnosis, she wanted to move closer to her daughter and grandkids.

“She can help with treatments and taking me to the hospital so now we’re 10 minutes from her,” Harper said.

Harper said with her husband having a disability and being so sick herself, she needed outside help.

That’s when she put out a plea to the community on Facebook, asking if someone could help them move from Swansea to their new apartment in Wood River.

Harpers post got dozens of replies.

“It was a blessing to know there were some kind-hearted good people here when he hear of so many bad things that happen,” Harper said. “I was just overwhelmed with the support.”

That’s where Devante Marshall stepped in.

After being tagged in her post, Marshall immediately offered to help.

“She actually seemed healthier than I imagined and was in really good spirits for someone who isn’t doing well health wise,” Marshall said. “I expected someone grumpy and she wasn’t like that at all.”

Marshall has his own business that helps with junk removal, moving, home cleaning and other handy things.

Marshall said his help doesn’t end here.

He’s planning to also do her lawn care at the new place.

“I just thought that I was responding to do a job,” Marshall said. “I didn’t think it would turn into this.”

Harper said you never know what people are going through.

“I remember thinking wow I never expected all of this,” Harper said.

Harper is encouraging more people to be as selfless as Marshall.

“Do for others,” Harper said. “Help others. You never know when you might be the one that needs help. I just appreciate it and thank the lord for it.”

Harper said it’s her faith that is keeping her going.

“I just really appreciate just being here,” Harper said. “Just being alive one more day. I just cherish every minute that I have.”

Harper is waiting for her next scan to see if she is able to undergo chemotherapy to treat the cancer or needs to go to hospice care.

You can follow along with Harper’s journey here: gofundme.com/f/beyond-a-cancer-diagnosis-ginas-journey

