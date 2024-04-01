Nonprofit founder admits stealing thousands from project meant for those experiencing homelessness

By Jason Rantala

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Leaders for a Minneapolis nonprofit are considering their next steps after one of their founders admitted to stealing thousands of dollars in donated funds.

WCCO first told you about the plans for the DRIP Mobile Shower Unit in 2022. Plans included five showers on a trailer. The goal was to help people dealing with homelessness.

Christian Clements founded the project. Now, almost two years later, in a written confession on the project’s Facebook page, Clements admitted to stealing funds in excess of $5,000.

Days later, fellow board members Levi Wolterstorff and John Henry wrote that Clements had, in fact, taken more than double that amount: At least $11,000. The two said they resigned from the project after they found out.

They are planning legal action against Clements, who plans to release a more detailed written statement in the coming days.

“I want to be held accountable,” said Clements.

“I mean it’s pretty unbelievable,” said Wolterstorff.

Wolterstorff and Henry said they found that Clements used donations meant for the project on things like plane tickets, Airbnbs and bar tabs.

It’s something Clements said he now regrets.

“This is the public’s money, this is the public’s project, it’s something that’s way, way bigger than just me, and I took advantage of that,” said Clements.

Wolterstorff said it’s disappointing, not only to him, having put in hundreds of hours of work on the project for more than three years, but mostly, for the community they were trying to serve.

“Just kind of derailing the whole project with something as stupid as charging your daily expenses to the project is so disrespectful to everyone involved,” said Wolterstorff.

Clements said he’s paid back $1,000 and is hoping to pay back all the money he took.

Wolterstorff said he’s hoping the partially constructed shower trailer can find another organization willing to take it over.

“I would really love to not see it just get torn apart and sold for parts,” said Wolterstorff.

