Celebrate Polish Heritage at the Vibrant Houston Polish Festival!

April 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houstonians, get ready to immerse yourselves in the rich tapestry of Polish culture at the annual Houston Polish Festival, held at Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church. This much-anticipated event coincides with Poland’s National Constitution Day, celebrating Europe’s first liberal constitution adopted on May 3, 1791.

From the moment you step onto the festival grounds, the air will be filled with the tantalizing aromas of authentic Polish cuisine and the vibrant sounds of folk music, setting the stage for a weekend of fun and discovery. Delight in traditional dishes served by servers in colorful Polish attire, including kielbasa (sausage), Golobki (stuffed cabbage rolls), pierogi (filled dumplings), potato pancakes, and Polish pizza, topped off with homemade desserts that are as delectable as they are beautiful.

Dance to the rhythmic beats of Polish music with performances from local favorites such as the Dance Group Wawel, mini Wawel, and Babcia Wawel, all donning exquisite traditional costumes. Don’t miss the live bands and musical entertainers listed on our website for a full schedule of performances that promise to keep your toes tapping.

Engage in playful competition with a pierogi eating contest or stroll through the vendor booths showcasing a variety of Polish folk items perfect for Mother’s Day gifts. Additionally, explore the intricate and valuable finds at the silent auction featuring Polish pottery, books, artwork, jewelry, crystal, and more.

The festival not only offers a chance to celebrate Polish heritage but also fosters community spirit and cultural understanding. Wrap up the weekend with a traditional Polish Mass on Sunday to honor Poland’s Constitution Day, embracing the spirit of freedom and community. Whether you’re of Polish descent or simply interested in experiencing new cultures, the Houston Polish Festival offers a slice of Poland right here in Houston. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a weekend filled with history, flavor, and fun. Don’t miss out on this unique cultural celebration—mark your calendars and join us for a memorable experience that promises to be the highlight of your spring!

Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church

1731 Blalock Road, Houston, Texas 77080

Friday, May 3 – 4 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, May 4 – 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, May 5 – 10 am – 6 pm

General Admission: No cost to enter – Credit Cards are accepted for food and silent auction.

For more details, visit houstonpolishfestival.com

