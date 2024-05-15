Multiple agencies conduct aviation accident training at Ririe Reservoir

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - In preparation for Wildfire season, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is getting ready for any incident that may befall them during the event of a wildfire.

On Wednesday they are training on a simulated aviation incident at Ririe Reservoir. Air Idaho and the Bonneville County BackCountry team are teaming up with fire crews with the forest service.

This is the first time they have done live aviation training.

