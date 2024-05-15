Skip to Content
Multiple agencies conduct aviation accident training at Ririe Reservoir

An Air Idaho helicopter lands at the Juniper boat ramp on May 15, 2024 to prepare for training.
KIFI/Braydon Wilson
An Air Idaho helicopter lands at the Juniper boat ramp on May 15, 2024 to prepare for training.
By
Published 11:45 AM

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - In preparation for Wildfire season, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is getting ready for any incident that may befall them during the event of a wildfire.

On Wednesday they are training on a simulated aviation incident at Ririe Reservoir. Air Idaho and the Bonneville County BackCountry team are teaming up with fire crews with the forest service.

This is the first time they have done live aviation training.

Local News 8's Braydon Wilson is joining them and will show us more about their training tonight at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m.

Braydon Wilson

Braydon is a reporter for Local News 8.

