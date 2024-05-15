NASA to donate DC-8 jet to Idaho State University

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — ISU's Aircraft Maintenance students will soon have a major learning tool land right in their backyard. NASA is donating a DC-8 jet to the university's Aircraft Maintenance Technology Program. The aircraft will reside in a hanger at the Pocatello airport after being decommissioned by NASA.

According to NASA's website, "The DC-8 has been used to support the agency’s Airborne Science mission since 1987. This unique aircraft was first acquired by NASA in 1985 and collected data for experiments in support of scientific projects serving the world’s scientific community – including scientists, researchers, and students from NASA and other federal, state, academic, and foreign institutions."

The DC-8 completed its final mission for NASA on April 1st. The jet is expected to fly over Pocatello mid-day. It will be received at the airport and celebrated with a water salute. It will continue to be used by ISU students for hands-on maintenance experience as they work to become aircraft technicians.