‘I’m not willing to give up yet’: Florida abortion clinic owner vows to stay open despite 6-week-ban

By Angela Rozier

FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPBF) — The phones at “A Woman’s World Medical Center” in Fort Pierce continue to ring even though the abortion law in the state of Florida has changed.

Florida’s ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy is now in effect.

“That affects a lot of young women who don’t even know they’re pregnant until after six weeks,” Candace Dye, owner of the center, said.

Dye said they’ve been busy.

“It has been crazy. The phone rang off the hook and we tried to get as many people as we could in on Saturday to be able to come back on Monday,” Dye said. “We did 60 patients when we usually only do like 25.”

She said the ban will impact the center.

“Probably have to lay a couple of people off,” Dye said. “But I plan on staying here as long as I can.”

The center has started a GoFundMe page to help stay afloat until November, when abortion access will be on the ballot.

“Women need us, I mean, we do other things besides abortions,” Dye said. “I’m not willing to give up yet. Everybody’s thinking I’m going to close, but I’m not.”

Katherine Booth was outside the center Wednesday morning holding up a sign letting women and families know they have options.

“If abortion is a choice, that means that it’s not the only choice,” Booth said. “Every person has the right to life no matter how old they are, what size they are or where they’re located.”

