Family calls Sgt. Hooser a hero saying he died doing what he loved

By Dan Rascon

Click here for updates on this story

SANTAQUIN (KSL) — The family of the fallen Santaquin police officer is calling him a hero, saying he died doing what he loved.

Sgt. Bill Hooser, 50, of the Santaquin City Police Department, tragically lost his life on the side of Interstate 15 in Santaquin early Sunday morning after investigators say a semitruck driver intentionally flipped his big rig around and hit him.

“Bill was my big brother,” said Mike Hooser, Bill Hooser’s younger brother. “The Hooser and Edwards family is devastated by the loss of our beautiful husband, son, brother, father and grandfather. Such a senseless loss that’s not just for our family, but our extended law enforcement family and the community. Although nothing could never make up for the loss we feel, we take solace in knowing that Bill died a hero, doing the job that he loved serving people that he loved, this community his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

At the Santaquin police station, a continuous stream of people could be seen coming to drop off flowers, flags, and other messages showing their support.

“We are going to say our love you’s and our goodbyes,” said Taylor Auger as she walked up with flowers and a picture to the memorial side with her four young children.

Auger’s family lives right next door to the Hoosers.

“We are just all in shock that he is no longer with us. He was just always looking out for all of us. We always felt safe with him. I just want everyone to remember the good, honorable man that he was,” Auger said.

Utah County dispatcher Amber Sumsion also paid her respects at the memorial. She said that she would speak often on the radio with Bill Hooser.

“He was so kind,. Always willing to help,” Sumsion said. “You hear it happens in other states, in other cities and you think it’s not going to be us, never us, and then it is us.”

The Auger family and Sumsion were not alone. One by one, others in groups came to the memorial site at the police station, bringing whatever they could to show their respect, love, and support.

It’s this kindness and support from the community that Mike Hooser says is helping the family pull through.

“Thank you again for your support. Your continued prayers and love are felt and are needed at this time,” Mike Hooser said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.