Teacher at school in Greenville County fired for having gun in bag inside school, district says

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A teacher at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County, South Carolina, has been fired after a gun was found in his bag, according to the Greenville County Schools Spokesman Tim Waller.

Waller said Shavar Stephenson, 25, was arrested Tuesday for having the firearm in his bag while in the building.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started after the school resource officer was alerted by school administrators that there was talk among students that a teacher had a gun in his bag. Authorities said the gun was found in Stephenson’s bag inside his classroom.

Deputies said the gun was not loaded but there was ammunition in the same bag as the gun.

Stephenson was fired from the district and was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Tuesday.

The charge was carrying, displaying a firearm in a public building.

The detention center website says his bond was set at $5,000.

