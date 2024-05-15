Former Baltimore high school teacher accused of conspiring with teenager to commit murder

By Tori Yorgey

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — UPDATE (May 13): Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed Matthew Biegel was a teacher at Reginald F. Lewis High School from September 2015 to August 2023.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 3): A former Reginald F. Lewis High School teacher faces charges that include conspiracy to commit murder of a teenager.

Students told 11 News that Matthew Biegel, 38, is a former agriculture teacher at the school. The school is also listed in Biegel’s LinkedIn profile.

“I graduated from Reginald, I was in Mr. Biegel’s class in ninth and 10th grade,” said one former student who asked to remain anonymous. “He was one of my favorite teachers, but I didn’t expect him to do nothing like (this). He was like more the motivational type, like ‘Keep going, you can do it.’ I didn’t expect that.”

“I can’t believe it’s Mr. Biegel,” said a current senior who asked to remain anonymous. “It was real surprising, I wasn’t expecting it. He was a regular, cool teacher, like one of the cool teachers that let the students come in the room when you’re not supposed to, one of them teachers. He was nice, cool, and you wouldn’t be expecting this from him.”

According to Baltimore City police court records obtained by 11 News, a teenager shot another teenager in the face and torso on McElderry Street on July 10, 2023. The victim was listed as critically injured.

Detectives learned the two teenagers involved were in a “volatile on again, off again relationship.”

Police said it was determined Biegel was in what they described as an “inappropriate relationship” with one of the teenagers involved at the time.

An arrest warrant was issued for the shooter, who was apprehended at Biegel’s residence.

On April 23, the victim told police he knew the two suspects. Court records say the suspected shooter was in the passenger seat of a black SUV and Biegel was the driver. Police said the SUV that took off belongs to Biegel’s parents. On April 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Biegel.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office told 11 News that Biegel was released on his own recognizance. When 11 News knocked at Biegel’s door for comment, no one answered.

Baltimore City Public Schools told 11 News Biegel is not a current employee. On Friday afternoon, a district representative said they’re looking into whether Biegel was ever employed with the district, and if so, when and at which school(s).

