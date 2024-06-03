“Badly charred body” found in brush fire, authorities say

By Hunter Geisel

Click here for updates on this story

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — An investigation is underway after law and fire officials say a dead person was found in a brush fire in Pompano Beach Sunday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were called out to a fire burning in a field near the 200 block of Northeast 33rd Court alongside Dixie Highway.

According to PBFR, people driving along Dixie were the ones who reported the fire.

As firefighters put out the flames, they discovered a “badly charred body,” according to PBFR. At this time, officials cannot determine whether the person is male or female.

PBFR also noted there were numerous encampments in the wooded area, but it is unconfirmed at this time whether the person was living in the encampments.

The death and fire are being investigated by PBFR, the State Fire Marshal, and BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.