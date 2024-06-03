Beloved suburban high school band director leaves impact after 33-year career

By Joe Donlon, Edie Kasten

PALOS HEIGHTS, Illinois (WBBM) — Saying goodbye to a job you love is never easy, and that was the case for one beloved teacher who made the tough decision to leave behind generations of students who said there’s no one like him.

Chris Pitlik, or Mr. P, is the band director at Shepard High School in Palos Heights, and one of Chicago’s Hidden Gems. But when CBS 2 recently visited, it was on a sad note as the band got ready for Mr. P’s last concert, just hours before he’d put down his baton and retire.

Reporter: “If you had to pick one word to describe today, what would it be?”

Pitlik: “Bittersweet. Things I know I’m going to miss about teaching and the job, other things I know I’m glad I won’t have to do anymore.”

On top of making music, Pitlik also made history at Shepard as the longest-serving band director, for 33 years.

He’s also an alum, and played in the band as a student. After graduating from college and graduate school, he returned to Shepard to find the 100-member band he left had dwindled down to just 28.

What’s more, Pitlik said half of the band members played the flute and he had only one drummer. From that modest beginning, Pitlik has grown Shepard’s music program by leaps and bounds.

“We have a marching band that’s competitive, concert band, wind symphony, jazz band. I teach a begging band class,” he said. “I have an AP Band Class, jazz band, show choir, musical.”

Shepard Principal Jennifer Pollack said Pitlik “is the one-man band director at Shepard High School.” Pollack is a big fan.

“He knows the impact that a high school can have on students,” she said. “They would just go through a wall for him.”

Pitlik described the feeling of seeing his students grow through their time in the program.

“It’s amazing from the time they come in as freshmen, watching them, how timid they are, how shy they are, insecure, apprehensive,” he said. “And by the time they’re seniors, they’re confident and ready to tackle the world.”

So what did Mr. P’s students have to say?

“I’d say the two words that come to mind are hardworking and determined,” said Jackson Gillono.

“He’s very caring. He’s just such a nice person besides his profession, he’s just a very nice person,” said Ben.

Then, it was time to pack up and wait for a big ceremony to honor Mr. P. He said he’s leaving the band in good hands.

In what seems like a tradition, the new band director, Ken George, is also a Shepard alum. Mr. P was his band director.

“We were just doing the math the other night,” George said. “I’ve known him for over half of his career, my entire career.”

George admitted that filling Pitlik’s shoes is “a little intimidating.” He said he never imagined being the person to replace Mr. P.

Reporter: “Is this a sad day or a happy day?”

George: “It’s a little bit of both.”

“These kids have been part of my life,” Pitlik said. “I’ve touched their life through teaching, and we’re kind of bonded because of that. I’ve always tried to put the kids first and give them the best, most positive experience that I can.”

So what’s next for Mr. P? Family time, travel and he said he just might pick up his clarinet and head over to a community orchestra.

