Bodycam video shows officers responding to 9-year-old girl who nearly drowned; girl released from hospital

By Nicole Linsalata, Julian Quintana

LAUDERHILL, Florida (WSVN) — Newly released body camera footage captured the moments officers sprang into action after a 9-year-old girl nearly drowned in Lauderhill. The girl has since been released from hospital.

The incident happened on May 12 when Lauderhill Police received a call about a drowning at a home in the 4700 block of Northwest 18th Street .

Once officers arrived at the home, they found a young girl who was pulled by the swimming pool by family members. Before they arrived at the home, the girl’s uncle performed CPR in an attempt to revive her while neighbors called police.

Police believe she may have hit her head.

According to the body camera footage, officers conducted a sternal rub to see if the patient can respond to pain. Video shows the girl crying as officers tell her she will be OK.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue then transported the girl to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Several weeks later, the girl, police said, made a full recovery and she was released from the hospital.

On Wednesday, officers with the Lauderhill Police Department and first responders with Lauderhill Fire Rescue will meet with the girl and her family at Fire Station 57.

