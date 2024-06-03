Duck found with crossbow injury after neighbor says group of children targeted animals

By Jessica Vallejo, Rubén Rosario

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Residents of a Fort Lauderdale community are raising concerns after a duck was found with a severe neck injury, and as efforts to rescue the bird continue, neighbors claim they saw a group of children taking aim at the animal.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, area resident Kevin Mueller and wildlife rescuer Bryan Jackson said they have been trying to catch the injured bird so they can save it, to no avail.

Mueller, food in hand, said he found the feathered victim after a woman alerted police.

“We noticed it had a crossbow [bolt] stuck right through his neck,” he said.

After spotting the duck, Mueller said, he called Jackson, seen holding a net in an attempt to catch the bird. But after multiple attempts, the men have had no luck.

“It’s been over a week that I have been trying [to catch] this guy. This is probably my third visit here to this location,” said Jackson.

Jackson said the duck frequents multiple locations in the neighborhood.

“He transitions from up the hill in Evergreen Cemetery down here to Cliff Lake Park,” he said.

A closer look at the bird shows it has been shot with a crossbow bolt.

Mueller said the duck has been injured for nearly two weeks

“It’s honestly really depressing,” he said.

Mueller said the woman who reported the injured animals also saw a group of children apparently going after it.

“We kind of asked about him. She said she actually saw kids a couple days ago in a golf cart shoot him,” he said.

But their main priority is to save the duck.

“We are animal lovers,” said Mueller.

Jackson said they have to be swift, and he hopes luck is on their side.

“[The duck] has a really wide field of vision, so he can see behind himself, he can see in front of himself, he can see above himself, so he is very worried about what’s going on,” he said. “He’s even more worried than he would be, because he knows we’re out to get him.”

But the men said they certainly won’t give up.

“Keep trying, and we will never try and give up. We never want to give up on an animal if there is still an opportunity,” said Jackson.

Jackson advised residents who want to help save the duck to lay out a blanket, place food on it — either bread or cat food — and then either throw a net on top of it or another blanket.

