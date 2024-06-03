Man raises $265,000 for veterans after walking 3,000 miles across U.S.

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan man walked over 3,000 miles from California to Washington, D.C., raising more than $265,000 for veterans.

Jack Huffman of Centerline began his journey on March 14 at Dana Strands Beach and walked 5.16 million steps over 76 days to complete the Sundog Run at the U.S. Capitol on May 28.

“Although unplanned it is fitting that was making his approach into Washington D.C. on Memorial Day the day we set aside to honor and remember our Veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” according to a release. “Jack did this walk to raise awareness to support our Veterans and has raised over $265,000 for the Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund because of the Sundog Run.”

The organization provides funding for living expenses for injured veterans and their families.

Huffman walked through 13 states and averaged 30 to 60 miles daily on his cross-country walk, carrying 150 pounds of gear.

He encountered coyotes, bears, and many different weather conditions on the trip.

“Jack has experienced the blistering desert heat, walked through a blizzard on Easter Sunday in the mountains of Arizona, climbed the Rocky Mountains, crossed the Continental Divide, dodged tornados in the plains of Kansas & Missouri, survived torrential rain and downpours,” the release said.

Huffman also almost ran out of food and water while walking through remote desert areas of the country while in between towns.

People all over the country followed Huffman’s journey and showed support by sponsoring a mile of the walk for $10. He also inspired students across the U.S. to participate in random acts of kindness and do their own fundraising for the Fallen and Wounded Soldiers fund.

He also met many veterans, post commanders, auxiliary leaders and many military members while in several U.S. towns.

