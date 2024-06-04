83-year-old South Carolina woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

By KARI BARROWS

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WLOS) — Park rangers are once again reminding the public to give wildlife their space after a woman from Upstate South Carolina was seriously injured by a bison out West.

A press release from the National Park Service says an 83-year-old woman from Greenville, South Carolina was gored by a bison on June 1 in Yellowstone National Park.

“The bison, defending its space, came within a few feet of the woman and lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns,” the release says.

After being transported to a medical clinic, the unidentified woman was then flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

There was no information on the woman’s exact condition, and the Park Service said the incident remains under investigation.

In the release, park officials reminded visitors, “It’s your responsibility to respect safety regulations and view wildlife from a safe distance. Move away from wildlife if they approach you.”

The release provides the following information and safety tips regarding wildlife in Yellowstone National Park and beyond:

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous. Wild animals can be aggressive if people don’t respect their space. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space. It is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, move or turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity. Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. Bison are not aggressive animals but will defend their space when threatened. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. Read more about safety in the park, including how to behave around wildlife. The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules.

