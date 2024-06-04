Family says this is not the first attack after 83-year-old dog attack victim dies

By Paige Meyer

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Alabama (WAAY) — WAAY 31 News is uncovering new information on the Lawrence County dog attack that took the life of an 83-year-old man.

Willard Norton of Town Creek died after being mauled by dogs his family claims his neighbor owned.

The Norton family told WAAY 31 reporter Paige Meyer their grandpa was scared to have people outside of his home because their neighbor’s dogs would come onto their property and attack them and their animals.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Norton family did contact their department a few times about the dogs.

Sunday afternoon, deputies, fire, and EMS responded to the Norton residence in Town Creek for a dog attack. When deputies arrived, Willard Norton was receiving medical treatment and was unresponsive in his front yard near his front door. He was transported to Lawrence Medical Center in Moulton where he succumbed to his injuries.

A neighbor and lifelong friend of the Nortons was shocked to hear his friend was attacked by dogs in his own yard.

“I can’t explain for whoever who owns the dogs, I don’t know what their situation was, but I mean it’s just sad,” Greg Streater said. “If people are going to have dogs to that means, they kind of need to keep an eye on them.”

Streater says dog attacks are uncommon in Town Creek. Brian Covington with the LCSO says he’s only aware of one dog attack in the past few years in Lawrence County.

Two dogs have since been taken to the Lawrence County Animal Control in connection to the dog attack. They are believed to be pit bulls.

“My prayers go out to the Norton family,” Streater said. “I’ve been knowing them for a lifetime, and you just don’t figure something like that happening around here.”

The LCSO office says the autopsy will be conducted Tuesday to confirm the victim’s cause of death.

As for the dog owners, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office will determine the appropriate charges.

The LCSO is currently investigating this incident.

