Man shoots, kills other driver who drove off after crash in Clearfield, police say

By Cassidy Wixom

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KSL) — A man shot and killed another driver who allegedly drove away after a “hit and run” crash in Clearfield on Monday evening, police said.

A crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. near Industrial Parkway and state Route 193. One vehicle fled, and the other pursued and chased it around residential streets, Clearfield assistant police chief Devin Rogers said.

The driver who was pursuing the other vehicle called 911 after the crash and “continued communicating his updated location with Layton dispatch as he pursued the other vehicle,” Clearfield police said in a prepared statement.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle stopped and got out in the middle of the roadway, approached the other vehicle and a “shooting occurred” in the area of 1200 W. 300 North, Rogers said.

Police said a man in his 60s, who was driving the vehicle that fled, was shot and killed in the incident. His name has not yet been released.

The driver who pursued the other car, a man in his 30s, was the one who called 911, and he is in custody, police said.

The area is closed while police conduct further investigation.

Witnesses to the hit and run crash and “resulting road rage incident” are asked to call Layton dispatch at 801-497-8300 to report anything they may have seen or heard, police said.

Lehi road rage incident The shooting marks the second serious road rage incident reported in Utah in two days. Another road rage incident happened in Lehi on Sunday.

About 1:40 p.m., a driver cut off another car and brake checked them as they were traveling east on Main Street near 1300 West.

The driver who was cut off, identified as John Williams, 43, of Highland, followed the other car into a neighborhood where they both exited their cars and got into a “physical confrontation,” according to Lehi police. Williams and a 38-year-old man exchanged punches, then the man was knocked out by a hit to the head, according to a police booking affidavit.

The man was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital, Lehi police said. Williams was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault.

Lehi police are reminding drivers to remain calm and composed on the roads.

