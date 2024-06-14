Father celebrates new life, loss at the same time when twin daughters are born prematurely

By Star Connor

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Hadden Williams said excitement for being a first-time father has a bit of heartbreak.

He and his wife experienced loss and new life on the same day when their twin daughters were born prematurely.

Williams has been at Forsyth Medical Center for 103 days.

“I’m very thankful she’s here. She’s a miracle baby,” Williams said.

The new father said he hasn’t left his daughter’s side since she was born in March, even working remotely inside the neonatal intensive care unit.

“I’ve always wanted kids. Never thought that day would happen,” he said.

Williams and his wife faced infertility issues for years.

Then they found out they were expecting twin girls.

But they were born prematurely at 24 weeks.

Nurse practitioner Ann Smith said one died at birth from twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

“It’s an unfortunate thing that happens with some twins with all the blood supply going to one and not to the other,” Smith said.

Despite the heartbreak, Williams said the experience is making them stronger.

“When she looks at you, you just melt. I just hope she looks up to me, the way I look up to my dad,” he said.

“He was 8 to 5 by her bedside, not able to hold her all day because he’s working,” said his wife, India. “I’m so thankful for him. He’s been by my side this entire time.”

And they’re encouraging others who are facing difficult times to keep pushing through the pain.

“Never give up hope, stay strong,” India Williams said.

“Some people just need encouragement, and I feel like that’s why we’re here,” her husband said.

The proud parents said baby Dolly is expected to come home soon.

She’s getting stronger each day and learning how to eat on her own.

