Warming temperatures and dry weather pattern this upcoming week

A gradual warmup across the region continues this Sunday and into the second full week of January. We are tracking some low stratus clouds moving across the area and patchy fog in the early mornings and late evenings. Overall, drier conditions continue to prevail in our upcoming forecasts.

Lots of sunshine is keeping the area warmer this Sunday afternoon. Some low clouds will move through the Teton Valley early in the mornings for the next few days, but expect minimal impact. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid- to upper 30s on Sunday. Wind gusts are getting up to 20 mph this Sunday afternoon.

As we head into next week, temperatures will be in the teens and 20s on Monday morning, but they will climb into the 30s by afternoon. This pattern will continue into Tuesday's forecast, with temperatures peaking in the lower 40s for afternoon highs. There is a very slight chance of precipitation in Island Park, but most of Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming will have very dry days ahead, with no moisture moving into our region.

The rising temperature trend will continue throughout most of the week. Our 8-day outlook shows favorable signals for warmer-than-normal temperatures and dry conditions.