Pennsylvania SPCA rescues dozens of animals from old school bus, trailer

ADAMS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Adams County SPCA says it rescued dozens of animals from a old school bus and a trailer.

The animals were discovered by Eastern Adams Regional police after the bus and trailer broke down near New Oxford.

The SPCA removed 30 birds – including chickens, ducks and turkeys – four dogs, a bull and a pony.

Police described the conditions inside the bus.

“The conditions were horrible. There was hay all over the place. The birds and the dogs chewed up most of the interior of the whole place. There was feces all over. The smell was horrendous,” Chief Francis Staab said.

The SPCA also said it’s investigating whether some of the animals were sexually abused.

“I have no information to believe that it happened or it didn’t happen,” Staab said.

The driver of the bus, Shawn Hirshbine, is being held in Adams County Prison on an outstanding warrant from West Virginia.

The Adams County SPCA will be closed to the public until further notice while it gets help for the animals.

The animals will eventually be put up for adoption.

The SPCA is seeking donations to help with their care. You can go to adamscountyspca.com.

