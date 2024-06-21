A meeting by chance; two couples who live across the country from each other, turned friends thanks to CWS

By John Brown

OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — Couples Jerry and Heather Soles and Clint Reichert and Kristi Lyons live over 1,000 miles apart. But, their friendship has brought them closer than ever, and it’s all because of the College World Series.

“It’s just a really neat relationship,” said Kristi. “It’s just an experience and a relationship that doesn’t happen all the time.”

It all started three years ago when the Soles, decked out in NC State red, were in town from North Carolina to watch their son, Noah, play baseball for the wolf pack.

“Baseball is part of our routine with our family,” said Jerry.

During a night out, the Soles met Clint and Kristi while waiting for a table at a restaurant. They started talking about baseball, and it didn’t take long to become friends.

“I just felt like they opened up and we just started talking and getting to know each other,” said Heather. “Before you know it, we were at their house and just like we have known each other for years.”

Their friendship goes beyond Omaha. Clint and Kristi have traveled to North Carolina and even Hawaii to watch Noah play.

“It feels great to be back,” said Jerry. “It’s something that every baseball player in college dreams about.”

Now, Noah and the wolf pack are back playing in the CWS, and back to where their friendship started.

“It’s like we all take care of each other. Once you’re in our group, you’re in our group. There’s no getting out,” said Kristi.

The Soles have now successfully turned Clint and Kristi from husker red to wolf pack red.

