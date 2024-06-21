Video shows person tearing flag from Baltimore doctor’s office for third time

By Jenyne Donaldson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Police are investigating after a north Baltimore doctor had a flag torn from his porch for a third time.

Dr. John Parkerson shared video with 11 News that shows a person run up and rip the flag off its pole on Monday. It appeared that a silver Volkswagen minivan then drove off.

This comes after Parkerson shared with 11 News two similar incidents from May 31 and October.

Detectives said they have forwarded the case to the department’s hate crime unit.

