Box truck carrying 8 tons of avocados overturns on highway, blocking northbound lanes

By Carlos Castañeda

SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — A box truck carrying a load of avocados overturned on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo early Monday morning, blocking several lanes of traffic and impacting the morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol said the truck was carrying at least 16,000 pounds of avocados when it collided with two other vehicles and flipped over at about 3:40 a.m. on northbound 101 near the 3rd Ave. exit.

The crash blocked the three left lanes of traffic, with vehicles getting by the scene in the number 4 and 5 lanes.

One person complained of pain, but no other injuries were reported. It’s not known what caused the collision, CHP Officer Sophie Lu said.

Hours later, crews were working to get the truck upright to clear it from the road, which involved unloading all the boxes of avocados. Most of the truck’s load was saved, but some avocados spilled in the collision, the CHP said.

As of 8 a.m., the CHP said the two left northbound lanes would be closed for approximately another hour.

