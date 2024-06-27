65-year-old man dies after passing out while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, officials say

By KTRK Digital Staff

KEY WEST, Florida (KTRK) — A 65-year-old man from Houston died while snorkeling off the Florida Keys on Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Beau Alan Follis was snorkeling when he lost consciousness.

CPR was performed and the U.S. Coast Guard brought the man to shore, where paramedics continued to treat him, MCSO said.

Follis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they don’t suspect foul play in his death, though the results of an autopsy are pending.

