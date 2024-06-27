Another levee fails in western Iowa county, evacuations underway

By Web staff

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KETV) — A levee on the Little Sioux River in Monona County broke on Tuesday.

Monona County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon announcing the levee failure.

The levee is at Peter’s Park along the Little Sioux River.

Another levee in the county failed Tuesday morning.

That levee was along Little Sioux River, and the National Weather Service warned of flash flooding in the area.

Rodney saw some flooding early Tuesday morning, and the Monona County Sheriff’s Office evacuated people.

The sheriff’s office hopes this is as bad as it gets, and they’re optimistic they’ll be able to let people back into town later Tuesday.

The director of emergency management, Patrick Prorok, said they’re concerned about the towns of Turin and Ticonic.

The Little Sioux River is going over levees in several spots, like Ticonic and at Peter’s Park.

Monona County Emergency Management said, those living along the river need to be prepared for flooding.

“Anyone in Monona County that is living around the Little Sioux or Missouri River should have a plan on how to get out as soon as possible. If you’re not paying attention, I’m very frustrated that you don’t. We’ve been preaching for two days,” Prorok said.

There is a shelter and resources at the Onawa Senior Center for those who have been or will be impacted.

