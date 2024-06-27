Kroger Mobile Market visits Fairdale community, where closest grocery is 10 miles away

By Megan Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — What once was a semitrailer is now a grocery store on wheels.

The Kroger Mobile Market is equipped with a refrigerator, air conditioning, and even baskets with which to shop. It aims to provide more food options to communities like Fairdale, where the closest grocery store is 10 miles away.

“We have been without a grocery store for over a year. It’s been about a year and a half,” said Councilman Dan Seum, with District 13.

The mobile market was set up at the Fairdale Library parking lot Tuesday afternoon. It’s part of Kroger’s “Zero Hunger, Zero Waste” initiative, which, in partnership with Dare to Care, is being offered in communities considered to be food deserts.

It offers grocery store essentials, including meat, cheese, spices and even paper towels.

“A lot of people, they don’t think about it until it happens to them. So, being in an area where it’s needed, you hear all of the stories of ‘I don’t know how I’m going to eat this week,’ ‘I don’t have much to last on,'” said Grant Leuenberger, the mobile market coordinator with Dare to Care.

Leuenberger says that although it may not affect everyone in the area, it’s most important for the senior members of the community who are unable to commute.

“No bus routes come through here, so there’s really no way to get to another store,” Leuenberger said.

At the end of the day though, they only have one goal in mind, providing equal access to people in all communities.

The mobile market has 24 locations throughout Louisville, and visits each site at least once a month.

