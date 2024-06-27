Police officer shoots, kills dog after pit bull charged at him
By WPVI Digital Staff
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A Philadelphia police officer has shot and killed a dog.
By our records at Action News, this is at least the 7th time an officer opened fire on a dog since mid-April.
This latest incident happened on the 6100 block of West Colombia Avenue in West Philadelphia on Monday.
The 6-year police veteran said he discharged his weapon because a pit bull charged at him.
The dog’s owner was not there at the time and has not been located yet.
